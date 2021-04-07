Crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale causes explosion, operator injured

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – One person is injured after a crane fell on a high-voltage electrical line in downtown Fort Lauderdale, fire rescue officials say.

The crane operator, who was jolted off, has been rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

Stephen Gollan, battalion chief for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, said the crane collapsed onto a Florida Power & Light electrical line Wednesday morning at 300 Southwest 2nd Street, causing an explosion on the asphalt and damaging a number of vehicles.

Nobody was injured at a nearby restaurant where people were eating.

