Ex-FSU star Travis Rudolph accused of murder in South Florida

Former Florida State receiver Travis Rudolph has been accused of murder in Palm Beach County.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Travis Rudolph, the former Florida State football star who spent a brief time in the NFL, has been accused of murder in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced that Rudolph, 25, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to an overnight double-shooting in Lake Park.

Rudolph will face charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, authorities said.

Investigators believe Rudolph fired at four people, hitting two.

One victim was taken to a hospital and another was found dead in West Palm Beach, the sheriff’s office said.

The additional charges seen below are in regards to a total of four individuals “shot at or by” Travis Rudolph. Two were struck by gunfire; one is still in the hospital, one is deceased and two were not injured. https://t.co/f2P014YwmR pic.twitter.com/WJqiiLMJBP — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021

Rudolph had signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League in December. The team announced his release Wednesday after learning of the arrest.

A standout at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Rudolph played wide receiver for three seasons at FSU, totaling 153 receptions for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Ad

He went undrafted out of college and played seven games in the NFL, making 8 catches for 101 yards for the New York Giants in 2017.

He signed with the Dolphins in 2018 but injured his knee in his first practice with the team and never suited up in a game for Miami.

He’s also remembered for a viral moment in 2016 when he sat with an autistic boy eating lunch alone during a team visit with FSU to a Tallahassee middle school.

Rudolph’s father was killed in an accidental shooting at a South Florida adult nightclub in 2017.