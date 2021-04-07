Gunman fires several shots into Miami building, police say

Miami police officers investigate a shooting on Wednesday in Miami's East Little Havana.

MIAMI – A gunman fired at a building several times on Wednesday in Miami’s East Little Havana neighborhood.

Miami police officers responded to the residential building on Southwest Fifth Avenue, between Southwest Second and Third streets.

According to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, officers arrested a suspect and no one was injured.

Officers closed the area at Southwest Fifth Avenue during the investigation.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Nina Nahmias and Photojournalist Frank Debesa contributed to this report.