North Miami Beach hosts one-day, walk-up vaccination site and homebound vaccination program

People wait in line outside the Allen Park Community Center vaccination site in North Miami Beach.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you live in North Miami Beach, there is a one-day COVID-19 vaccination site that opened Wednesday morning for area residents and it will remain open through 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

The pop-up site that was put together in partnership with Pulse Clinical Alliance opened at 9 a.m. at the North Miami Beach Library at 1601 NE 164th St.

No appointments are needed and the city will also be distributing food to attendees.

As part of the partnership, the city will also be offering vaccines Wednesday to residents who are homebound or immunocompromised.

Residents must be 18 or older to qualify.

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine appointment at home, visit www.mymobilevax.com/miami/appointments/.

The Allen Park Community Center vaccination site, meanwhile, will reopen Wednesday only for second doses for those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the site.

The FEMA-supported site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1770 NE 162nd St.

Individuals must bring their CDC vaccination record card, a valid government I.D., and return on the date listed on their vaccination card.