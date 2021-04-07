Woman arrested at Miami Beach hotel after allegedly attacking employees and police officers in drunken tirade

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman is facing serious charges after an altercation at a Miami Beach hotel.

She attacked a hotel manager and several responding officers, police said.

According to an arrest report, 35-year-old Michelle Misakyants dropped off her luggage at The Boulan Hotel in Miami Beach on Saturday morning, then left.

When she came back, hotel employees said she was drunk and tried to check in, but her reservation was for the next day.

She repeatedly got upset, spewing racial slurs at an employee and later punching the hotel manager over a luggage cart, according to the report.

Police said she also kicked responding officers.

Misakyants is facing several charges, including battery on a police officer, resisting with violence, disorderly conduct and depriving an officer of means of protection or communication.

According to the arrest report, she lives in New York City.