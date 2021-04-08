BSO: Subject flees from deputies trying to serve search warrant in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a subject who they said fled from a home in Lauderdale Lakes Thursday morning after they tried serving a search warrant at the residence.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. in the 4100 block of Northwest 31st Terrace.

According to BSO spokesperson Carey Codd, deputies set up a perimeter in the area and the agency’s SWAT team responded to assist. Several nearby schools were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

Codd said the subject was not located and the lockdowns have since been lifted.

No other details were immediately released.