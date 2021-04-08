Coroner: South Florida doctor who died after vaccine died of natural cause

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Miami Beach doctor who died about two weeks after he got Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine died in a manner that has been categorized as natural.

An official with the medical examiner’s office said Dr. Gregory Michael died from a condition that can cause internal bleeding and there is no medical certainty that the shot caused the disorder.

Michael’s death in January was investigated by the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Samples from an autopsy were sent to the CDC.

The investigative team concluded that the 56-year-old died from complications of immune thrombocytopenia, otherwise known as ITP.

A Facebook post by Michael’s wife shortly after he died described him as “very healthy.”

His website states that he was in private practice in obstetrics and gynecology at Mount Sinai Medical Center and received the vaccine at the hospital where he was affiliated on Dec. 18.

According to his website, he was an avid tournament and big game fisherman and also a rescue certified scuba diver.

His wife said that three days after getting the shot, Michael noticed severe broken blood vessels on his feet and hands, prompting him to go the emergency room.

There, he was diagnosed with immune thrombocytopenia, which prevents blood from clotting.

According to his wife’s Facebook post, after two weeks of treatment, Michael had a hemorrhagic stroke caused by the lack of platelets, which took his life in a matter of minutes.

She said her husband was an advocate of the vaccine.

A spokesperson from Mount Sinai, who cited patient privacy restrictions, said in a statement at the time:

“To the extent that we are aware of an incident involving any patient, the appropriate agencies are contacted immediately and have our full cooperation.”