Restaurant employee peeped on customer in bathroom with his phone

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 29-year-old man appeared before a Broward County judge Thursday over a video voyeurism incident that took place at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant where he worked.

According to the arrest report of Jonathan Lopez, a man went into the restroom at the J. Mark’s Restaurant on North Federal Highway with his young son back in November. The man says Lopez was inside a bathroom stall and started recording the father on a cellphone while he was urinating.

The arrest report says the victim told his son to go get the manager. Police say Lopez denied having a cellphone to management, but after police were called, he eventually confessed to officers, saying he worked at the restaurant and followed the victim into the bathroom because Lopez was attracted to him.

Lopez told police he later went into the restaurant’s freezer to delete the video.

Lopez, who lives in Oakland Park, was not immediately arrested because the recording wasn’t on his phone, though he consented to having the phone searched. While digital forensics never found the video, they did find an internet search just before the incident where Lopez allegedly looked up whether it was a crime to record someone while urinating.

Lopez turned himself in this week and a judge set his bond at $15,000. He faces a charge of video voyeurism, which is a third-degree felony.