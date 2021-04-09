12-year-old accused of emailing bomb threat to Tamarac school

TAMARAC, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Margate was arrested Thursday on accusations that he used a fictitious email address to send a bomb threat to his school.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, an email was sent to Renaissance Charter School on North University Drive in Tamarac Wednesday afternoon that read, “There’s a bomb in your school ten minutes remain until you blow.”

The school was evacuated and deputies swept the school to search for any possible explosive devices.

BSO detectives with the threat assessment unit, homeland security unit, real-time crime center and bomb squad assisted in the investigation

Detectives later identified the 12-year-old student as the suspect and met with him Thursday at Coral Springs Preschool.

Authorities said the boy confessed to emailing the threat to the school.

He was arrested on a charge of making a threat/false report of a bomb or explosive weapon. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.