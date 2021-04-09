2 injured after USPS truck, Range Rover collide in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating a crash involving a U.S. Postal Service truck and a Range Rover.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Friday near 77th Street and Dickens Avenue.

Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said two people inside the mail truck were injured. One was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center and the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Rodriguez said it’s unclear which driver was at fault and the investigation remains ongoing.