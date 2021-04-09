Cousin says father of 17-year-old victim of drive-by shooting killed the same way

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The cousin of a 17-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade said the teen’s father died the same way.

Miami Southridge Senior High School student Clinton Young was shot along with two other teens around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 115th Avenue

Police said a car drove up and at least one person inside starting shooting.

“His dad passed the same way and his dad lived through him. That’s why we drew him so close. We loved him so much,” said Bianca White, the victim’s cousin. “Clinton was very humble, very smart, very into himself, loved by everyone,” White said.

Miami Dade police confirm that they are still looking for the shooter.

In new audio released by police, you can hear the sound of rapid gunfire. Investigators said they found more than 50 bullet casings at the scene.

Two 16-year-old boys also shot were rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center, but Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ad

Detectives have been out in the neighborhood passing out flyers hoping someone comes forward with information.

There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8777.