Police: Man shot outside Fort Lauderdale gas station runs inside for help, gunman on loose

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who was shot in front of a gas station on busy West Broward Boulevard ran inside the business for help on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, the gunman took off by foot and is still on the loose, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. outside of the the RaceTrac gas station at 2300 West Broward Boulevard, just west of the Broward Boulevard exit of Interstate 95.

Casey Liening of Fort Lauderdale Police said that they received reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the gas station.

“Our officers quickly arrived on scene and they were able to provide life-saving efforts until rescue arrived and rescue immediately transported him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition at this time,” Liening said.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and cleared the initial perimeter they set up, but said that the gunman remains on the loose.

Anyone who saw anything or that may have information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale police.