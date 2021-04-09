Toddler airlifted to Miami hospital after being found unconscious in pool

MARATHON, Fla. – A 2-year-old girl visiting the Florida Keys with her family was airlifted to a Miami hospital Friday morning after she was found unconscious in the swimming pool of her family’s rental home in Marathon.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Coco Plum Drive.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the adults at the home lost sight of the girl before finding her in the pool a short time later.

Linhardt said the adults performed CPR immediately after pulling her from the pool and the toddler was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital in Marathon. She was later airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Her condition has not yet been released.

Linhardt said the family was visiting from Cumming, Georgia. He said foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident.