Skydiver airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency while in midair

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida skydiver is in the hospital after suffering an emergency while plummeting toward the Earth.

That man reportedly suffered a heart problem after making his jump on Saturday.

He landed safely and then called for help.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, giving one of the nurses a thumbs-up as he arrived.

The incident happened just before noon at Skydive Miami in Homestead.

According to authorities, the skydiver, who has not been identified, was listed in stable condition at the hospital.