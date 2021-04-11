Local News

Skydiver airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency while in midair

Andrew Perez
, Reporter

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Miami-Dade County
,
Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida skydiver is in the hospital after suffering an emergency while plummeting toward the Earth.

That man reportedly suffered a heart problem after making his jump on Saturday.

He landed safely and then called for help.

The man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, giving one of the nurses a thumbs-up as he arrived.

The incident happened just before noon at Skydive Miami in Homestead.

According to authorities, the skydiver, who has not been identified, was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: