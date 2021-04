HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 3-year-old has died after he or she was run over by a vehicle in the driveway of a home in Homestead, authorities confirmed.

The accident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Mowry Drive.

Police said the toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the accident were immediately released by authorities.