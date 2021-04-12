Bad weather in area causes flight cancellations at MIA, downed power lines spark small fire

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The clouds started rolling in over parts of South Florida by mid-afternoon and it didn’t take long for the downpour to begin. The rain cleared out the beaches in Broward County and some learned the hard way as they ran to take cover.

Miami International Airport reported that 70 flights were delayed and 142 flights cancelled due to severe thunderstorms in central and south Florida since noon Sunday.

In Miami’s midtown neighborhood, a transformer ignited high atop a power pole, which forced police to shutdown North Miami Avenue as power crews responded.

In Pinecrest, a fire ignited on a lawn due to some down powered lines caused by the gusty winds tied to Sunday’s storm.

An awning in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood was toppled, leaving the structure turned on its side. Neighbors told Local 10 News that they called out firefighters because they were worried the awning was touching power lines.

The rain was widespread in Hollywood with a downed light fixture that was hard to miss.

A few showers will stick around on Monday, but nothing like Sunday’s soaking, according to Luke Dorris, Local 10 Weather Authority certified meteorologist.