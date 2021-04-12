Carjacking victim’s plea in Broward: ‘Please, don’t kill me’

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance video on Monday showing a recent armed carjacking in North Lauderdale.

Some of the residents in the area of Southwest 19th Street, between Southwest 65th Terrace and Southwest 66th Avenue, reported hearing gunfire early Wednesday morning.

The victim’s plea — “Don’t kill me! Please, don’t kill me” — was loud enough that a surveillance camera recorded it.

Detectives said the victim was held at gunpoint on the 6500 block of Southwest 19th Street. The gunman shot the victim in the leg and got away in the stolen black 2018 Mercedes-Benz.

“To see that video is heartbreaking,” said Nicole Bailey, a neighbor.

The video shows the gunman pointing his weapon at the victim and approaching him. The victim was on the ground and used a car for cover.

Detectives are searching for the gunman and at least two other suspects and a silver newer model Toyota Camry that was involved in the crime. They are asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.