NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – No one was injured in a two-alarm apartment building fire Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the fire around 7:45 p.m. at 1875 N.E. 169 St., and found fire and smoke coming from the roof of the two-story building.

A total of 21 fire companies and a 10-person command team battled the fire, according to MDFR.

Fire rescue said they were able to get everyone out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.