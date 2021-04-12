Thieves smash holes in wall, steal cash from Miami restaurant

MIAMI – A Miami restaurant was ransacked overnight during a break-in.

The burglary occurred just after 2 a.m. Monday at Yoly’s Restaurant on Northwest 12th Avenue.

“Everything was upside down,” said Alexandra Diaz, whose family owns the business.

Surveillance video shows someone lingering outside the restaurant just before it was burglarized, and another surveillance camera captured a second person grabbing cash from inside the restaurant a short time later.

“The music box, like the register, everything was messed up,” Diaz said.

The people behind the crime smashed holes in the wall, busted up the Jukebox and grabbed about $400 in cash from the register.

“We feel horrible,” Diaz said.

Diaz and her family are frustrated over what happened.

Crime scene detectives showed up and taped the area off as they snapped pictures and went inside looking for fingerprints.

This is not the first time this family restaurant has been targeted. A few weeks ago, a woman was held up at gunpoint inside while the person behind the trigger demanded cash.

“We wake up every day in the morning to make our lives better,” Diaz said. “We can’t because of these people messing up our family and things and we work hard to get them.”

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.