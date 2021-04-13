Maj. Ricky Carter’s awe-inspiring journey turns from Miami-Dade to Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Maj. Ricky Carter, a 25-year veteran in the Miami-Dade Police Department, is making history in Miami Gardens, as the police department’s new deputy chief of investigations.

Carter has been a wheelchair user for more than three years. He lost both legs after a motorcycle crash on May 7, 2017. He was riding along Interstate 75 when he slid off the highway and struck a guardrail near Northwest 138th Street.

Jackson Memorial Hospital doctors remembered Carter as a patient with a “wonderful” recovery. He got back to work just three months after the crash, and he is still not allowing the disability to get in the way of his career.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Carter said. “I have been a fan of the city of Miami Gardens for some time and have seen some of the creative innovative things they are doing in the city and I want to be a part of that.”

Miami Gardens Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said Carter’s awe-inspiring journey shows his ability to grow as a person and as a leader. She said she is honored to have him on her team. Carter will be hanging his MDPD uniform this week to start his new role on Monday.

“I have to admit it’s bittersweet because I have a lot of great friends,” Carter said.

Carter said he knows his new role comes with heavy work. He will be helping to lead a department with more than 200 police officers.

“I’m just trying to tell everybody that there are no limitations; keep pushing forward, and don’t let obstacles that come up in your path stop you from reaching your goals — and keep working hard,” Carter said.

Maj. Audrey Coney-Brown, left, was promoted to deputy chief. Capt. Joseph Nargiso, right, was promoted to assistant chief. (Miami Gardens Police Department)

Noel-Pratt is also promoting Maj. Audrey Coney-Brown and Capt. Joseph Nargiso. Coney-Brown will be the next deputy chief and Nargiso will be the next assistant chief.

“I think that is important to make sure I have a lot of diversity within the department and allow people to grow within the department,” Noel-Pratt said.