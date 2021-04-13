New program at FIU allows students to hit ‘fast forward’ toward Master’s degree

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida thrives on the hospitality business, and now Florida International University is teaming up with Broward College to get more grads working in hotels, restaurants and bars even faster.

Students enrolled at Broward College can now earn credit toward graduate level courses at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at FIU. This would mean they could earn their Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in hospitality in just five years.

The program is set to begin this fall. Students choosing to take this route toward a Master’s degree would only have to complete 21 additional credits instead of 33.

To apply to the 4+1 program, visit go.fiu.edu/fiuhospitality4plus1 or contact dfoligno@fiu.edu for more information.