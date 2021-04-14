BSO welcomes newest bloodhound to team, named after father of Jimmy Ryce

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-week-old bloodhound named Anthem D. Ryce is the newest member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Anthem is joining Deputy Kelli Covet and his big sister, K9 Macie, as he trains to help search for and locate missing people.

The D. Ryce portion of Anthem’s name is a tribute to Don Ryce, who founded the Jimmy Ryce Center in honor of his son who was abducted, raped and killed in 1995.

Ryce died in October 2020.

Anthem D. Ryce and his big sister, K9 Macie. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

He and his wife Claudine created the Jimmy Ryce Center to, among other things, provide bloodhounds free of charge to law enforcement agencies to help find abducted and lost children.

“A bloodhound has 60 times the scent power of a German Shepherd and is the only dog that can follow a human trail more than a few hours old,” Don and Claudine Ryce said in a statement posted to their foundation’s website. “A bloodhound is your best single bet for bringing a child, abducted by a predator, home, alive. We believe that Jimmy would be alive today if a bloodhound had immediately been brought in to search for our son.”

After his training, Anthem will work alongside his sister to search for missing people in Broward County.