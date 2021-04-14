Coral Gables elects Vince Lago as city’s new mayor

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The City of Coral Gables has elected a new mayor.

Vice Lago was voted into office on Tuesday during an election in Miami-Dade County.

He is currently serving as the city’s vice mayor.

Lago was congratulated on Twitter by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Congratulations to my childhood friend @Vince_Lago on his election for Coral Gables Mayor. He has worked ethically and tirelessly for all of the people. No negative campaigns can smear the work he has done. pic.twitter.com/Ac4asFpdox — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 14, 2021

Congratulations to Coral Gables Mayor-Elect @Vince_Lago, Miami Shores Mayor-Elect Sandra Harris, and all who won their elections tonight. I look forward to working together as we enter the final stretch of this pandemic and aim to bring economic prosperity to all of our cities. — Daniella Levine Cava (@LevineCava) April 14, 2021

Lago moved to Coral Gables in 1980 after being born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He graduated from Gulliver Preparatory School in 1996.

Lago and his wife Olga have two young daughters, 9-year-old Mirentxu and 6-year-old Catalin.

