Coral Gables elects Vince Lago as city’s new mayor

David Dwork
, Digital Journalist

Coral Gables Mayor-elect Vince Lago (City of Coral Gables)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The City of Coral Gables has elected a new mayor.

Vice Lago was voted into office on Tuesday during an election in Miami-Dade County.

He is currently serving as the city’s vice mayor.

Lago was congratulated on Twitter by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Lago moved to Coral Gables in 1980 after being born in New Orleans, Louisiana.

He graduated from Gulliver Preparatory School in 1996.

Lago and his wife Olga have two young daughters, 9-year-old Mirentxu and 6-year-old Catalin.

