Family demands justice after boy fatally struck by vehicle outside Homestead home

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida family is demanding justice after a young boy was fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend inside a gated community in Homestead.

The accident was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Mowry Drive.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homestead police initially said the victim was 3 years old, however a relative of the victim’s confirmed to Local 10 News that Jeffrey Jay Sejour was actually 4.

The relative said the woman who ran over Jeffrey in a Chevrolet pickup truck also lives in the Monterey Pointe complex, where he was killed.

According to police, Jeffrey was struck by the vehicle after he briefly wandered away while his caretaker was unloading groceries.

Police said the incident was a horrific accident, however Jeffrey’s family wants justice for their loved one and says they have not yet been allowed to view the police report.

The relative who spoke to Local 10 News on Wednesday said Jeffrey is survived by his mother, father, two younger brothers and a baby sister.

She said he was beloved by their entire family and could light up an entire room.

The family is now planning a candlelight vigil for Jeffery for Wednesday night.