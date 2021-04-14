Man with gas can in video may hold clue to 2-month old murder case

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – New surveillance video obtained by Miami-Dade Police detectives showing a person with a gas can may help solve a more than two-month old murder case.

On Feb. 5, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called to NE 189th Street and NE 1st Place to respond to a trash fire at the Cottage Grove Apartments.

But when fire crews put out the flames around 6 a.m., they found something much more sinister.

“When my team and I arrived, we observed the body of a male severely burned and unrecognizable,” Jean Colimon, a detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department said. A collaboration between the department’s forensic artist and the medical examiner helped identify Roderick Hamilton, 27.

More than two months later, the case has moved slowly, but now detectives may have their first break.

“We were fortunate enough to recover surveillance footage of a male walking with a gas can close to the scene minutes before the 911 call was placed,” Colimon said.

Ad

Detectives are hoping to identify the man in the video.

“I’ve been in constant contact with the mom. The family is very distraught and they need closure,” Colimon said.

They are asking for the public’s help. If you know anything about the case, call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471- 8477.