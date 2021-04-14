Miami-Dade police search for missing 70-year-old man with dementia

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 70-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing.

Craig Arthur Werley was last seen Tuesday in the 7900 block of Southwest 119th Road.

Police said Werley left his home on foot and has not made contact with any family or friends.

According to a social media post from Werley’s daughter, relatives believed Werley was just going for a walk but he never returned home.

Please share. Have you seen this man? He has dementia and had been missing since Tuesday He was last seen around Kendall Town & Country on Kendall Drive & 117th Avenue. If seen call @MiamiDadePD at (305) 698-1500. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/0njlZ2ZpKZ — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) April 14, 2021

She said he was last seen around 2 p.m. near Town & Country.

Werley’s daughter later received a screenshot from someone’s Ring doorbell camera that showed Werley trying to get into a home in the Kendall area.

Anyone with information about Werley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.