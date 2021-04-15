1 detained after shots fired during confrontation with officer in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One person was taken into custody Thursday morning in Hollywood after shots were fired during a confrontation with a police officer, authorities confirmed.

According to authorities, an officer was working downtown around 2:45 a.m. when he was involved in a confrontation with the suspect.

Police said the officer felt threatened and requested backup.

Authorities confirmed that shots were fired and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which eventually crashed in the area of Harrison Street and South 16th Avenue.

The suspect was later found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home, police said.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained from the crash.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the shooting.

No other details about the incident were immediately released.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.