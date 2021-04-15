Detectives investigate hit-and-run crash in Miami’s East Little Havana

MIAMI – Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night in Miami’s East Little Havana neighborhood. One man was injured.

Officers were asking drivers to avoid Southwest Eighth Avenue, between Sixth and Eighth streets. According to the Miami Police Department, a driver struck a pedestrian about 8:30 p.m. at Seventh Street and didn’t stop to help.

Officers described the victim as a man who is in his mid-30s. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.