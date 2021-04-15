Police: Inmate shoves cellphone up rectum, escapes hospital through ceiling

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate who is being held on a slew of charges at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center is now facing an escape charge after he shoved a cellphone up his rectum and then tried to escape from Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Israel Granda, 32, of Medley, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after the cellphone incident and was given medication to stimulate a bowel movement.

Police said Granda used the bathroom in his hospital room as a corrections officer waited for him outside the door.

The officer called out to Granda by his first name a short time later, but got no response.

Police said the officer then opened the bathroom door and discovered that Granda had escaped through the ceiling.

He was found a short time later on the first floor of the North Garage, authorities said.

Granda was then escorted back to his hospital room, where he continues to receive treatment.

Records show that the inmate is being held without bond for numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, kidnapping a child, battery on a police officer or firefighter and a prior escape charge, among other charges.