Miami Shores police search for those involved in 2 home burglaries

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are searching for the culprits who broke into two homes earlier this year.

The incidents occurred the afternoon of Jan. 19, but police released surveillance video related to the crimes on Friday.

According to a news release from the police department, a woman who lives on 102nd Street was inside her home around 3 p.m. that day when she heard a noise.

She told officers that she went to investigate and saw a Hispanic man inside her home.

The woman screamed and the man ran out the back door.

Police said the woman looked outside and saw a silver compact SUV parked in front of her home.

Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor shows the SUV speeding off after the break-in.

Police said they received an audible alarm alert in the 800 block of Northeast 95th Street about 45 minutes later.

This time, officers arrived to a home and found that a rear window had been forced open.

Surveillance video from multiple homes show the same silver SUV in the area.

Police said surveillance footage also showed a man knocking on another home door and asking the homeowner if they were interested in landscaping work.

The video shows that a second person was also in the same vehicle, believed to be a 2011-2013 Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.