Seven Mile Bridge Run returns after missing last year

FILE IMAGE FROM 2019 RUN: Josh Peterson, 24, finished first among men in the Seven Mile Bridge Run for the fourth consecutive year, while Morgan Hull, 21, finished first among women after finishing second last year.

MARATHON, Fla. – The Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys is back after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say the race is set for Saturday morning with protocols in place to mitigate potential COVID-19 transmission.

Monroe County deputies will halt traffic in both directions for three hours along the the Seven Mile Bridge, the longest span of 42 bridges that run over water in the Keys.

Officials say registration was only opened to the 1,500 runners who had signed up for the cancelled 2020 competition.

About 1,000 entrants have registered.