MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – 1 person is dead after a crash involving a Tri-Rail train along Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest 155th Drive that happened Friday just after 4 p.m.

Preliminary reports are that the man was a pedestrian.

There is limited information available at this time as investigators determine what caused the crash.

The person’s identity has not been released.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for more updates.)