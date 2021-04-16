Woman arrested 2 years after fatal shooting in Miami

MIAMI – A woman from West Palm Beach was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Feb. 18, 2019, in the city of Miami.

Wisemane Alcema, 35, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Briana Paschal.

According to her arrest warrant, the City of Miami Police Department received a ShotSpotter alert just after 6:45 a.m. that morning in reference to four gunshots being fired in the area of Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Terrace.

Several people called 911 a short time later to report that a woman had been shot at that location.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Paschal lying in the roadway between her car and the suspect’s vehicle, which was abandoned at the scene.

Paschal was taken by Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

According to the arrest warrant, a resident in the area told police that she heard a loud noise when she was taking her trash out and then saw a group of juveniles gathering on the street in front of her home.

She said she went over to see what was going on and saw that a gun had been found in the middle of the street.

Officers recovered the gun, a silver Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver containing four spent casings and one live round.

A black hoodie, a blue rubber glove and a ski mask were also recovered from the area.

Police said surveillance video confirmed that the recovered items had been thrown from a red, mid-size sedan, as it was traveling at a high rate of speed through the area.

According to the victim’s girlfriend, who was driving the car the victim was in at the time, their car, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was rear-ended by a silver Honda Civic.

The woman said Paschal walked to the back of the car to see whether the vehicle sustained any damage, at which time someone wearing a ski mask exited the Honda and shot Paschal multiple times before jumping into the red sedan.

Police said the red sedan had been parked nearby and was waiting at the location prior to the victim’s arrival to the intersection.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim’s girlfriend couldn’t give police a description of the shooter, but she provided them with a list of women she previously dated, including Alcema.

The woman also told detectives that Alcema had previously made verbal threats to her, including saying, “Be careful with your girlfriend because she does voodoo and if I wanted to hurt her I can.”

Authorities said the Honda used in the shooting had been reported stolen in Delray Beach and the red car had been stolen in Lauderhill.

According to her arrest warrant, cellphone data showed Alcema was in the area at the time the Honda was stolen and also in the area of a canal in Fort Lauderdale where the red car was later dumped.

Police said they also reviewed the notes section of the victim’s cellphone, which had a message stating “Red Hyundai Wiseman AL.”

Alcema is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.