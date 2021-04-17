Crash in Miami Beach on Pine Tree Drive kills 1, injures 3

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – 1 person is dead and three other people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a fiery car crash along Pine Tree Drive. Investigators said that a preliminary investigation shows that the SUV may have been trying to avoid hitting a car that was turning left.

According to Miami Beach police, fire rescue was called at 5:42 a.m. Saturday about the single-vehicle crash at 3100 Pine Tree Drive.

Miami Beach Police said that the car, which was traveling south, may have attempted to avoid a collision with another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction and turning left. That was when it smashed into a tree. That information is preliminary, police said.

One man died at the scene, while another man and two women were taken to JMH’s Ryder Trauma.