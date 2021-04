COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Beachgoers in Central Florida received quite the sight while watching an air show.

Mechanical issues forced a pilot to land close to shore at the Cocoa Beach Air Show on Saturday.

The pilot of the TBM Avenger was performing in a ‘Warbird Parade’ when something went wrong.

Onlookers snapped photos as the plane came to rest along the shore.

The pilot was rescued and is reportedly doing okay.