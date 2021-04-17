Miami’s NAACP partners with CVS Health to include predominantly Black neighborhoods

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – As the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine began, Daniella Pierre said that CVS Health initially failed to include predominantly Black communities in South Florida.

Pierre, Miami’s NAACP chapter president, said on Friday that a new partnership with CVS Health was rolling out to change that.

“The access is very important,” Pierre said.

This comes as President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Friday that Florida will be receiving $13 million in early May as part of a $1.7 billion investment to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Availability and convenience is not the only issue. Johnson & Johnson’s blood clot issues have raised the level of mistrust.

According to the Florida Department of Health, just over 520,000 Black people have received the first dose or completed the series of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

CVS Health is providing COVID-19 vaccines at these locations:

April 19-23 : YMCA of Allapattah at 2370 NW 17th Ave.

April 26-30 : Charles Hadley Park at 1350 NW 50th St.

May 3-7: Maximo Gomez Park at 801 SW 15th Ave.

For more information about where to get vaccinated in Florida, visit this FDOH page.

Ad

Florida’s report on COVID-19 vaccine campaign