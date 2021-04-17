Motorcyclist dies after crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A motorcyclist died after a crash on Friday night in Lauderhill.

According to Lt. Mike Santiago, the spokesman of the Lauderhill Police Department, the motorcyclist struck a car at the intersection of Inverrary Boulevard and Northwest 46th Street.

Officers closed Inverrary Boulevard in both directions from Northwest 44th Street to Northwest 46th Street.

A driver was turning from the southbound lanes of Inverrary Boulevard to Northwest 46th Street. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Inverrary Boulevard when the crash happened.

Santiago said the motorcyclist died at the scene. Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

LOCATION