Police called to Ferris wheel fight at Opa-locka flea market

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – An investigation after a video circulated on social media of a fight between a Ferris wheel operator and a woman at the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market has led to enough evidence to arrest the carnival employee, according to Opa-Locka police.

Off-duty police officers working at the Opa-Locka Hialeah Flea Market in the 12700 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, on Saturday called needing back up after an “escalating disturbance within the venue” around 9:44 p.m.

The fight was caught on camera as violence began when some people who were on the ride got off. An argument began between them and the man who was operating the ride.

In the video, a woman is arguing with the employee and then things get physical — the employee is seen pushing the woman.

According to Opa-Locka Police, when officers entered the flea market to investigate, dozens of people ran to the exit. Officers were not able to locate the alleged victim, who was seen on video that circulated on social media.

Ad

Detectives from the criminal investigations department were eventually able to identify the woman.

On Sunday, detectives interviewed her. Police did say that there is “probable cause” to arrest the employee.

Opa-Locka Police issued this statement: “The Opa-Locka Police Department does not tolerate any criminal acts of violence and will prosecute those individuals to the fullest extent of the law.”

(Assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to the reporting of this story.)