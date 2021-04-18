Several people displaced after fire breaks out inside Miami duplex

MIAMI – Authorities responded early Sunday morning to a fire inside a duplex in Miami.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, crews responded at approximately 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

The duplex is located in the area of Southwest 27th Street and 29th Avenue.

Fire crews arrived to find 10-to-15-foot flames shooting from the roof of the building.

“The flames were pretty intense,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, who added that the flames were extinguished within five to 10 minutes of crews arriving.

Four adults will be displaced as a result of the fire, authorities said.

“It was a lot of fumes, a lot of fire, and we were in shock,” said resident Genesis Crespo.

The flames were contained to just one unit and fortunately, there were no reported injuries among the residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We are really lucky about it, because the things we can just get again, but our life is only one,” said Crespo.