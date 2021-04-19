Detectives search for man who targeted women age 82 and 86 in Miami

The Miami Police Department released these photos on Monday in the case of a suspect in a burglary and a robbery.

MIAMI – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a man whose recent theft victims in Miami include two women who are ages 82 and 86.

The Miami Police Department released images on Monday showing a suspect in a burglary and an armed robbery in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 30th Street and Northwest 11th Avenue and 32nd Street.

The 86-year-old woman told police officers the burglar broke into her home on April 2 through the front door, took a chain from her neck, and demanded that she give him more jewelry and money.

The 82-year-old woman told police officers she fell down the steps on the concrete sidewalk on April 5 after the armed robber snatched her purse in front of her home.

Surveillance video shows the suspect was wearing all black on April 2, and a neon green T-shirt, black shorts, black socks, a black face mask, and red sandals on April 5.

The suspect appears to be 30 to 40 years old, he is about 5-foot-10-inches to 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighs between 150 to 180 pounds, police said.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the suspect, the armed robbery or the burglary to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.