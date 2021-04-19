WATCH LIVE: Virtual town hall with local law enforcement, community leaders to discuss social justice

A special discussion is happening Monday night with several local officials from law enforcement, places of worship and others.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida is hosting a virtual town hall.
The purpose is to discuss social justice issues in the South Florida community.
Among the participants are representatives from the Miami-Dade Police Department, FBI, NAACP Miami-Dade Chapter and U.S Attorney’s Office, as well as the Broward County State Attorney and the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
Moderating the town hall is U.S. Attorney’s Office Deputy Chief Rilwan Adeduntan.
The town hall is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and a stream can be viewed at the top of this page.