American Airlines bringing hundreds of pilots, flight attendants back as travel industry rebounds

MIAMI – The airline industry continues to show signs of bouncing back.

As more people take to the skies, American Airlines had some very positive news for its pilots.

Following months of being out of work, American Airlines announced they will be retuning all recalled pilots to flying status by the end of summer.

The announcement comes just days after the airline made public that they would be re-hiring 200 flight attendants who were on voluntary leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This all happening as the airline prepares for a busy summer.

American Airlines said it intends to hire 300 new pilots by the end of the year, and double that number in 2022.

The news for pilots is a big relief after airline workers received news earlier this year their jobs were in jeopardy.

13,000 American Airlines workers were told they could be furloughed by April 1, when the latest payroll support program from Congress was set to expire.

Ad

In the recent letter sent to employees that was obtained by Local 10, Vice President of Flight Operations Capt. Chip Long said, in part:

“The positive news for our pilots and our airline represents a change in course; a change that is exciting on many levels and not only for those pilots returning to the airline but for those who will soon be joining us.”

American Airlines said its recruitment team will be in touch with those pilots very soon regarding the next steps they will have to take.