Detectives ask public for help with finding killer of father of 2 in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Detectives are searching for a 37-year-old man’s killer and they are asking the public for help.

Andrew Hart, a father of two girls, was fatally shot on Monday afternoon near the intersection of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 71st Street, in Miami-Dade County.

Hart’s cousin, who didn’t want to be identified over a fear of reprisal, described him as a loving person and said witnesses know more than they are telling detectives. She asked the shooter to surrender and witnesses to speak up.

ShotSpotter technology prompted Miami-Dade officers to respond to the shooting. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and declared Hart dead.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about the murder to call 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

