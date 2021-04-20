Man arrested after BSO vehicles burglarized in Pembroke Park parking lot

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A 32-year-old man was arrested Sunday after multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles were burglarized late Saturday night in the parking lot of the West Park/Pembroke Park District Office, authorities confirmed.

According to Sgt. Donald Prichard, deputies spotted the burglarized vehicles around 11 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 3201 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd. in Pembroke Park.

Prichard said equipment had been stolen from the vehicles.

He said the suspect, Peter Haas, was spotted walking on a sidewalk and was detained.

Haas was carrying a white garbage bag that contained some of the stolen equipment, Prichard said.

He was arrested on four counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of grand theft of law enforcement equipment.

Internal Affairs is continuing to investigate the incident.