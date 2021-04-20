Popping bottles and eating sammies, not bad for a Tuesday lunch, huh?

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Do you ever have a craving for a hearty sandwich? How about a bubbly glass of champagne? Good news! A new place can deliver both right to your door! The best part is, it’s local!

Champs and Heroes is a restaurant in North Miami that works with your favorite food app to deliver sandwiches and champagne.

The North Miami based shop is serving up sandwiches named after sports legends. “The Dan the Man” is an Italian hero based on our hometown hero Dan Marino. If you’re more in the mood for seafood, you can go with a crispy calamari wrap and a mini Moet.

If you’ve worked up an appetite reading this article, visit this site to place your order.

