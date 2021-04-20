US Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer off Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reported missing after he went swimming off Miami Beach.

Coast Guard officials tweeted a photo of Miguel Angel Mondragon Raya and said he was last seen swimming Tuesday morning near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive.

Sky 10 was above the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. as Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were also searching for the missing swimmer by boat.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coast Guard’s Command Center at 305-535-4300.