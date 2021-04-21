1 killed, 2 injured in Little Havana drive-by shooting

MIAMI – City of Miami police detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead and two other men injured early Wednesday morning in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The shooting occurred just after 3:30 a.m. near the corner of West Flagler Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue.

Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call that alerted to several rounds being fired in the area.

He said officers arrived at the scene to find three shooting victims.

He said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the other two victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police do not have a description of the shooter at this time, or the vehicle they were in.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.