Pickup truck, welding machine stolen from outside hotel in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A welder who is visiting South Florida for work woke up Wednesday morning to find that his RAM 2500 pickup truck had been stolen from the parking lot of the hotel he was staying at, along with his expensive welding machine that was in the bed of the truck.

The victim’s daughter told Local 10 News that her father arrived in Deerfield Beach Tuesday night and checked into a Quality Inn hotel, where he has stayed numerous times before.

She said he woke up Wednesday morning and his truck was gone, along with his welding machine, which is worth between $20,000 and $30,000.

According to the victim’s daughter, the welding machine is extremely heavy, making it impossible for him to have brought it inside.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.