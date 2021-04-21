Police investigation underway at Miami Gardens nightclub

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating some kind of incident that occurred overnight at the Studio 183 Lounge.

The business is located off U.S. 441 and Northwest 183rd Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene Wednesday morning as several police officers were parked outside the nightclub.

In addition to crime scene tape, we also saw several officers walking toward the back of the building, appearing to focus much of their attention on an area that cannot be seen from the street.

People who were inside the club said a fight broke out that spilled into the street, where shots were fired, however police have not yet confirmed that information.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Miami Gardens Police Department for more information and is awaiting a response.