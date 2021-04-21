Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue shot during attempted robbery in Davie

From left, Pleasure, Diamond, Spectacular and Slick of the group Pretty Ricky pose backstage during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

DAVIE, Fla. – Baby Blue, of the R&B/hip hop group Pretty Ricky, is in critical condition after he was shot in Davie.

Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division said they are investigating a shooting, but did not identify victim. TMZ reported that the victim was Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue.

According to Davie Police, the shooting happened at SPAREZ Bowling Alley, 5325 S. University Drive, around midnight on Monday, April 19.

Police said there was a fight over the attempted robbery of a gold chain necklace and that’s when the suspect’s gun went off striking the person now identified as Baby Blue in the left shoulder. He was transported to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Two suspects fled the scene, according to police.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with a face covering, while the second suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with a face covering.

It’s unclear whether the robbers got away with the chain.

According to TMZ, Baby Blue was in South Florida for a release party for his new song, “Jerry Rice.”

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or Davie Police Department at (954) 693-8200.